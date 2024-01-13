Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 4,993 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

