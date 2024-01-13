Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 546 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,010.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

