iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

