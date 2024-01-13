iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

