Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.