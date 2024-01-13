iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $480.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

