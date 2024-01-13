CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,342 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.