MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.29 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $106.62 or 0.00248717 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $487.63 million and $68.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 104.17749782 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $90,765,678.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

