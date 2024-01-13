First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 675 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Up 2.0 %

ENI stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

