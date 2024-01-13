Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.