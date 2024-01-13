Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
