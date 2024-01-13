First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.