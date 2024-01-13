American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

