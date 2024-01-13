Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KE by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 841,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after buying an additional 10,141,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.