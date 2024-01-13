Grove Bank & Trust Sells 595 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.61 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.