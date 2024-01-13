Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7,380.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

