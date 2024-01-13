Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,978 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

