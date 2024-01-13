Grove Bank & Trust Buys 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $408.92 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.93. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

