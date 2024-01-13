Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

