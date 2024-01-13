Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSFree Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Pinterest worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

