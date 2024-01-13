Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Pinterest worth $107,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

