Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cloudflare worth $109,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,569,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,250,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,220 shares of company stock worth $64,234,827. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $79.37 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

