Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,938 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $112,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $214.65. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

