Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brookfield worth $112,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

BN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

