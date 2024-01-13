Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $112.29 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 5.37% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $112,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 65,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.1 %

PACB stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

