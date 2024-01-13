Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,021 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Centene worth $116,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.