Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,566 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $116,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $254.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

