Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trane Technologies worth $119,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of TT opened at $246.27 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

