Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Workday worth $118,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.66. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $283.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

