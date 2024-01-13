Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $125,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

