Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,181 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Moody’s worth $127,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCO opened at $379.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

