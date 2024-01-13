Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp worth $124,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

