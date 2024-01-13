Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $125,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 105.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.