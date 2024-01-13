Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $132,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.