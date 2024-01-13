Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $124.17 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $124,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

