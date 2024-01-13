Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,228 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.66% of Teladoc Health worth $142,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,771. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

