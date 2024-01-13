Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 67,887 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.36% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $157,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

