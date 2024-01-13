Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $233,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $81.13 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

