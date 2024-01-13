Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14,500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. 7,892,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

