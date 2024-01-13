Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 351 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $258,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $13.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

