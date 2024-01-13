Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Matthews China Active ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the third quarter worth $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 2,953.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Matthews China Active ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.88.

Matthews China Active ETF Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.