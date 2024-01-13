Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Dover by 83.2% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67,763 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. 575,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,124. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

