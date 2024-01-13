Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever by 9.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

