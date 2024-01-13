Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $11,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.80. 802,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,685. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

