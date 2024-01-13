Choate Investment Advisors Buys 538 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

PAYX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

