ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 316,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

COP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

