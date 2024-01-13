Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. 583,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,343. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

