Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $381.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.27.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

