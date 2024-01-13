Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.35). 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.26 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.02.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.