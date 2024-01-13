PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 57,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

