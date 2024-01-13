VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 343.59 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 343.59 ($4.38). Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EGY

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of £378.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.